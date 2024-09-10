James Earl Jones breathes his last at 93

James Earl Jones, who is the voice behind the Star Wars Villain Darth Vader, has passed away at the age of 93.

As per Variety, the late actor's representative confirmed the outlet that he died on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York City.

Jones proved himselp as one of the pioneering Black actors of his generation, giving multiple hits during the 60 years span of his career.

His most recent work is the film Coming 2 America released in 2021 in which Jones reprised his the King Jaffe Joffer role he played in Eddie Murphy's Coming to America in 1988

However, the actor is known for his voice for Star Wars's villain Darth Vader and also the voice of King Mufasa in Disney's animated movie.

His other notable work includes his feature film debut, Dr. Strangelove (1964), The Man (1972), Conan the Barbarian (1982), Field of Dreams (1989), The Sandlot (1993), Cry, the Beloved Country (1995).

Moreover, the actor earned a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement award in 2009, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002, an honorary Oscar in 2011, Grammy in 1997 and many more.

Additionally, he first tied the knot with singer-actress Julienne Marie while he remained married to his second wife Cecilia Hart for 34 years, who passed away in 2016.

The late actor is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones.