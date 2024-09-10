Chester Bennington's son slams Linkin Park for 'tone deaf' move

Linkin Park remains in major controversy weeks after a 'reinventing' comeback

Family of Linkin Park’s former lead singer, Chester Bennington, has broken their silence on the band’s comeback following a 7-year hiatus post Chester’s death.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jamie Bennington, son of the band’s slain lead vocalist, spelled out the comeback as a ‘tone deaf’ move as it coincided with Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Chester, who died of suicide at age 40, was replaced recently with ex Dead Sara frontwoman, Emily Armstrong, who herself has been under fire over her resurfacing controversies.

Jamie began by pointing out that it wasn’t the band’s decision to 'reinvent' that was concerning but the timing and the history linked to their new lead vocalist.

“People aren’t having a difficult time wrapping their heads around the prospect of Linkin Park reinventing itself,” Jaime posted Sunday.

“They’re having a hard time wrapping their head around how you: 1). hired your friend of many years @emilyarmstrong to replace [Chester].”

Jaime, 28, went on to call out Armstrong’s alleged association with the Church of Scientology and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison last year.

He pointed that the band “has refused to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily.”

Jaime went on to allege they “quietly erased [his] father’s life and legacy in real time.”

“You have betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself,” he wrote to Shinoda, 47.

“We trusted you to be the bigger better person. … Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you’re just senile and tone deaf. Insane.”



Amid the public backlash, one of the band's founding members and lead guitarist, Brad Delson, also made a sudden exit, Metro reported.



Brad, however, clarified by admitting that he was “in awe” of the newest members Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain for their “passion, talent, and partnership.”



It is pertinent to mention that Alex Feder will now step up, from the position of second guitarist and take the lead after Brad’s quit.



Armstrong, 38, also received criticism from Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler on Sunday after previously accusing Masterson of sexual assault.



The couple, who happens to be former Scientologists, called out the church for “human and child trafficking” allegations and claimed Armstrong hasn’t spoken out against the institution because she’s “terrified of them.”

“Shame on Linkin Park,” they wrote.

Armstrong, meanwhile, addressed the backlash surrounding her new role in Linkin Park on her Instagram Story Sunday, saying she once went to a court hearing of an unnamed friend when she “shouldn’t have.”

“I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him,” she wrote, alluding to Masterson. “I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged as he was later found guilty.

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”