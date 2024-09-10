Kensington Palace reacts as Kate Middleton shares health status

Kensington Palace paid a sweet tribute to Kate Middleton after she shared a major update about her health amid cancer recovery.



The Palace changed the cover and profile pictures on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts to honour Kate's recent health update.

The adorable new cover photo, a still from Kate’s recent video update, feature the Waleses joyfully embracing each other.

Whereas, the profile picture is a romantic snap of Kate Middleton and Prince William sitting together, which appears to have been taken during their recent summer vacation.

It came after Kate shared a video update on her health journey, detailing her struggles with a "complex, scary, and unpredictable" disorder and expressing gratitude for the support she and William have received.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed," the Princess of Wales says in the heartwarming video.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she continues.

Kate further shared her challenges with cancer, describing it as a "complex, scary, and unpredictable" journey which had an impact on everyone around her.



She continued: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” the princess further updated.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”