Ben Affleck rules out dating in 'fear' of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the middle of divorce proceedings, and the latter is said to be cautious not to give any reason to his ex to disrupt the split process.



Reportedly, this delicate approach came after the ex-couple did not sign a prenup as they look forward to dividing the assets of a whopping £500 million.

So, given the staggering amount and the way the pair called it quits, the Argo star, sources say, is doing everything to stay on her good side to avoid any complications in their divorce.

In this background, when the rumours swirled about the Oscar winner dating Kick Kennedy — close aides of Ben were quick to dismiss them.

Whispers, according to Heat magazine, said the denial came to avoid retaliation of J.Lo as the 52-year-old is “pretty much living in fear” of her right now.

“He really wants to start having fun again, and he’s got so many hot women blowing up his phone, but he’s putting a halt on dating plans,” the insider revealed.

"He can’t risk upsetting Jen. From his point of view, it’s frustrating that he’s being held back from having fun, but he can’t risk it,” the tipster tattled.

“He’s hoping she’ll want to wrap up the divorce quickly, but she could easily drag it out if he does anything to trigger her.”