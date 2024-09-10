Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary

Christopher Reeve's children, Matthew, Alexandra, and Will Reeve, are sharing their father's story in the upcoming documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

The documentary explores the life of the late Superman actor, both before and after his 1995 horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Matthew, the eldest son and a filmmaker who helped make the documentary, says, "We intended to honor his story but not make it a sugarcoated puff piece."

While the late actor's daughter shared her thoughts about the documentary, saying, "It’s a beautiful thing to be able to see the full picture of a person’s life. There were high highs and low lows but also two deep true loves and [three] kids that together blended into this beautiful family."

Notably, Will stated, "Heroism is so much more than superficial strength and a glossy image. It’s about integrity, showing up for your family, persevering through hard circumstances, and still having that joy for life. That was our dad".

It is worth mentioning that the documentary also honours Dana Reeve, Christopher’s wife, who was a major support during his illness.

Will adds, "My mom was maybe the most special person to ever grace this earth. She had a unique combination of grace and beauty and compassion and grit and intelligence."

The Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be released in select theaters on September 21 and 25.