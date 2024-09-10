Photo: Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly still controlling Ben Affleck’s decisions.

As fans will be aware, the father of three was associated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, but then the 52-year-old star’s representative, Jen Allen, denied such claims.

According to Heat Magazine, an insider spilled the beans on the reason why Ben Affleck did not want to be associated with Kick.

They revealed, “How smoothly the divorce goes is going to depend entirely on Ben and Jen playing nice, which means he's got no choice but to suck it up and be as accommodating to her as possible.”

The insider also claimed, “He's pretty much living in fear of her right now, which is why he made such a big point of denying the Kick rumours.”

In conclusion of the topic, the confidante remarked, “From his point of view, it's frustrating that he's being held back from having fun, but he cant risk it,” noting, “He's hoping she'll want to wrap up this divorce quickly, but she could easily drag it out if he does anything to trigger her.”

This comes after DailyMail reported that the Daredevil star fears that these rumours might just affect his divorce from his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking of the Oscar winning actor, the insider stated at the time, “Ben should have said nothing. He tried to erase Kick from his existence, and it was just not fair for her, or for anyone who knows her.”