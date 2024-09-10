 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly planning to have a baby

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Photo: Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source
Photo: Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly planning to add a new member in the Beckham family.

In a new report, an insider privy to Heat Magazine shared, “Both Brooklyn and Nicola have decided that they would like a baby sooner rather than later.”

The insider also claimed that previously, the Lola actress was not ready to welcome a baby, but now she is all-ears for her mother-in-law’s guidance in this regard.

“Brooklyn has been broody for years, but Nicola always said she wasn’t ready, and now she is, so she's turned to Vic for guidance,” the confidante also addressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Victoria has a lot of experience in the baby department as shares four children, sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and a daughter, Harper with husband David Beckham.

The tipster also told the outlet, “Nicola's asked for lots of advice and Vic has been absolutely thrilled to give it.”

Conclusively, they reassured the fans about Victoria and Nicola, "They've had their ups and downs, but things are great between them” now.

Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce video
Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary
Naomi Watts jokes she wasn't cast in 'The Friend' for her talent video
Naomi Watts jokes she wasn't cast in 'The Friend' for her talent
Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: 'Such a loss'
Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: 'Such a loss'
Chappell Roan names all musicians who reached out after she found fame
Chappell Roan names all musicians who reached out after she found fame