Photo: Ben Affleck 'still at mercy' of Jennifer Lopez amid divorce: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly still under pressure from Jennifer Lopez.

As fans will be aware, Ben and Jennifer, the popular duo of Hollywood, are reportedly divorcing after a marriage of two years.

Nonetheless, an insider shared with Heat Magazine that Ben Affleck is still afraid of Jennifer Lopez’s tantrums.

“Ben's big complaint about his marriage was how controlling it was,” the source began.

They also stated, “So you can imagine how upsetting it is that Jen essentially still has control.”

To make things worse, the father of three is “basically at her mercy,” the confidante claimed.

They even stated, “If he doesn't behave the way she wants, she could make it’ all that much more miserable for him. That's the last thing he needs, especially with their kids involved.”

Mentioning Ben’s recent alleged date, Kick Kennedy, the source noted, “When Jen filed the papers, she did it with the intention of getting this divorce done as quickly as possible, but if Kick or someone else appears in Ben's life, there's nothing, to stop her from changing tactics.”

In conclusion, the source remarked, “She's got enough money to drag this on indefinitely. If Ben knows what's good for him, hell keep his dating on ice until he's divorced.”