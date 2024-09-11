Photo: Paris Hilton addresses latest social media rumours: 'There’s no way'

Paris Hilton recently shared how she is juggling different projects along with mom duties.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Paris weighed in on how this year has proved to be for her so far.

The 43-year-old began the topic by claiming, “This year has been incredible.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the American businesswoman and social media personality has just released her second studio album Infinite Icon on Friday.

At the same time, she is occupied with filming a reality show called, Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie.

In the same chat, Paris also disclosed that people are amazed when they see how she pulls off all of her responsibilities so effortlessly.

“There’s even, like, rumors on TikTok,” the mother of two addressed and shared, “People are like, ‘There’s no way this is Paris doing all that. “

In addition to this, Paris mentioned that she has even seen fans claiming, “'She has to have, like, five clones, just going around the world doing all these different projects and going and feeding the children in Jamaica, and then going to Washington, D.C.’”

“They’re like, ‘There’s no way it’s just one person,’” she continued before starting a new topic.