Brad Pitt displays unique style as he enjoys outing with beau Ines de Ramos

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramos, were spotted having a dinner date in a New York City outing.



According to MailOnline, the loved-up couple were snapped together holding hands as they headed out for a romantic evening together this weekend.

They were later seen enjoying drinks at celebrity hotspot The Mulberry. For the romantic outing, the 60-year old actor’s unbuttoned shirt revealed a glimpse of “a collection of necklaces, with a sparkling 'I' for Ines among them.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramos made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month

The The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star could also been seen sporting other Anita Ko necklaces.

It is to be noted here that Ines de Ramon, who is the ex-wife of the Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, is the vice president of the jewellery brand Anita Ko.

Moreover, the two, who began dating in late 2022, were said to in a “good place” by PEOPLE in November 2023.

In February, multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level by moving together.

The pair also made their relationship public at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.