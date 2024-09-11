Kim Kardashian 'can't do it' when it comes to acting, claims Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone slammed Kim Kardashian’s acting skills during the Tuesday’s episode of Hot Ones Versus.

In regards to this, the Heist actress stated, “There’s just some things people can’t do, and you just gotta admit you can’t do it. That’s all.”

According to Page Six, LuPone continued by saying, “Or don’t even try it. Everybody can’t do everything like Kim Kardashian, OK? Can we go there?”

It is worth mentioning that the Broadway star made headlines last year when she threw shade at the Kardashians star for her role in American Horror Story: Delicate, as per the outlet.

In the show’s 12th season, Kardashian played the role of a celebrity publicist Siobhan Corbyn.

In this regard, LuPone criticized the Skims founder’s casting during an April 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, while arguing that the role should have gone to a seasoned actor, as per the publication.

Additionally, Kardashian never publicly responded to LuPone’s diss, and her representative did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment regarding the latest remarks.

Furthermore, the reality TV mogul is also set to star in Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming legal drama as she revealed that the series creator and producer Ryan Murphy wrote the role for her after she turned down an offer from him that was “reality-based.”

