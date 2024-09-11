 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to 'incredibly moving' video statement of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton said, “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family"

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to incredibly moving video statement of Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan reacts to 'incredibly moving' video statement of Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shared that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Commenting on Kate Middleton’s video message, the former Good Morning Britain host said: “Wow.. what an incredibly moving, powerful and inspiring little film.”

“So glad to hear you’re through chemo, Your Royal Highness, best of luck with your continued recovery, and congrats on speaking about this so openly and honestly. It will save lives.”

Piers Morgan reacts to incredibly moving video statement of Kate Middleton

Earlier, the Princess of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared her video message, saying, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

She further said, “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” the future queen continued.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to act ‘very strange': 'Happens too often'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to act ‘very strange': 'Happens too often'
Brad Pitt displays unique style as he enjoys outing with beau Ines de Ramos
Brad Pitt displays unique style as he enjoys outing with beau Ines de Ramos
Meghan Markle bashed for spewing bile at epitome of royalty Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle bashed for spewing bile at epitome of royalty Kate Middleton
Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits
Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits
Prince Harry celebrates major milestone as Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy video
Prince Harry celebrates major milestone as Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy
Prince Harry in a total eclipse despite William battling threats to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry in a total eclipse despite William battling threats to Kate Middleton
Paris Hilton glams up in NYC post 'Infinite Icon' studio album release
Paris Hilton glams up in NYC post 'Infinite Icon' studio album release
Prince Harry looking more and more like a clown living in sleazy beds
Prince Harry looking more and more like a clown living in sleazy beds