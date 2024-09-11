Piers Morgan reacts to 'incredibly moving' video statement of Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shared that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.



Commenting on Kate Middleton’s video message, the former Good Morning Britain host said: “Wow.. what an incredibly moving, powerful and inspiring little film.”

“So glad to hear you’re through chemo, Your Royal Highness, best of luck with your continued recovery, and congrats on speaking about this so openly and honestly. It will save lives.”

Earlier, the Princess of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared her video message, saying, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

She further said, “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” the future queen continued.