Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey goes viral again

Oprah Winfrey sparks a viral moment during the speech of Meghan Markle

September 11, 2024

After the widely talked about interview in 2021, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey were reunited for the opening of a bookstore. But, a small incident there went viral.

It involved the legendary host, who was caught on camera interrupting the speech, the Duchess of Sussex was given after she arrived late.

The event was held in Montecito last week on the opening of the bookshop by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson.

Meghan and Oprah have been the friends of the duo, as they appeared in support of them at the launch of their new initiative.

But, what was not expected at the event was the virality of a clip shared by royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes, involving the 70-year-old awkwardly coming in front of the camera while the mother-of-two was speaking, according to Daily Mail.

"A little wave from OPRAH!," she captioned. (This was the second day of the @godmothersbooks opening weekend festivities."

"Oprah had been in the green room, prepping for her part of the program, and was seated as Meghan was speaking. She slipped in so discreetly I didn’t realize it was her until she was right in front of me. So surreal!."

