Ridley Scott admits to being wrong on 'Alien' franchise

The director behind the Alien film series, Ridley Scott is admitting his mistake that he was wrong to believe the potential of the sci-fi/horror franchise had worn off.



In a new interview, the famed filmmaker said the 2012's Prometheus proved him wrong.

"I think, wrongly, on Alien I thought the old beast had worn out. Because when we did the first [set of films], it was me, Jim [Cameron], David [Fincher], and the French guy [Jean-Pierre Jeunet] – there were four. They wore out. The beast wore out," he told Total Film.

The 86-year-old continued, "And, in a funny kind of way, I found the beast partly by accident. Without that alien, you wouldn’t have ever had this film. With all the great casting in the world."

"When you have a film where it’s about being locked in with a creature – you better have the creature right. It can’t be The Creature from the Black Lagoon. And so many of these things are terrible," the Gladiator filmmaker noted.

"And it hangs on what that monster is, and also how you play with it when mostly less is always better for tension. And it’s easier to have a film that’s blood and gore with no tension. I tried to avoid that. And so it died," he shared.

Concluding his remarks, Ridley said, "And I sat and thought, 'What a pity, because this is a huge franchise – maybe biggest apart from Star Wars and Star Trek ever – with legs.'

"Because there’s still a long way to go with it. So I sat down with Damon Lindelof, actually. We sat down at a table, and spun a wheel to see: where could we go? And it all began with Prometheus."