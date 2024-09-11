Katy Perry freaks out hours before show stopping performance

Katy Perry is rehearsing for her show-stopping performance at the MTV VMAs tonight.



However, the Roar singer looked terrified as one of her stunts during her rehearsal appeared to go wrong.

The 39-year-old singer toook to her official social media account and shared some insight hours before she is set to hit the stage.

In the clip her the Grammy winner can be seen screaming and almost getting hit by prop butterflies in the face while she was practicing her performance.

She was spotted wearing metalic wings over her shoulders, referencing the title of her upcoming album, 147 era.



"AAAGGGHHHHH @vmas TONIGHT AGGGHHHHHHH," she wrote in the caption, revealing her nervousness.

The news of the singer's live performance at the award show came in mid of August.

The award night is going to be big for the I Kissed a Girl singer as she will also be honored with the Video Vanguard award.

The honor was previously presented to Michael Jackson, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Rihanna.

For now it is unknown on which tracks the pop icon is going to perform but her performance will be "career-spanning medley", Billboard reported.