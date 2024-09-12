Prince Harry planning distance from Meghan Markle with birthday trip?

Prince Harry is seemingly planning a solo trip, away from Meghan Markle, to mark his birthday.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly tired of his life in California, enjoys occasional trips to the UK sans his wife and is planning a similar getaway on his 40th birthday.

A source close to them told The Sun: “Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

“The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.”

“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates.”

This comes as expert Angela Levin reveals that Harry feels out of place and is let down by Meghan Markle.

“She treats him horrendously. If you look at the filming of them in Colombia and Africa, he is not asked anything. He’s pushed out of the way.”

But she added: “I was completely and utterly astonished to learn that Harry is trying to call in his old friends to help him get back within his own family.”