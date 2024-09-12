 
Prince Harry gives Americans fresh reason to ‘dislike' him

Prince Harry has earned himself f a bad reputation with Americans over the years

September 12, 2024

Prince Harry is disliked by Americans defying his family values.

The Duke of Sussex, who released his book back in 2023, spoke a lot of truths about his family that upset Royals and earned him a bad reputation.

His actions have this upset his new place of residence, America.

"I think what people really dislike is that he dissed his family. The book Spare may have earnt him millions but gosh he's paid for it.

"He's paying for it still," said Ms Seward.

"Especially the Americans I know, they hate the idea that he dissed his family and he doesn't speak to his brother, has never met Meghan's father. I mean it is very strange.

"Is she ashamed of her father, why hasn't Harry met him?

"It's this distancing from family, people find that very alienating, the opposite to what William and Kate were showing in their most recent video. "

