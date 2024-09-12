Katy Perry receives confused reaction from Orlando Bloom amid VMAs Performance

Katy Perry receives confuse reaction from Orlando Bloom amid VMAs Performance

Orlando Bloom was noticed with confused face expressions throughout the Video Music Awards performance of Katy Parry that went viral on social media.

During the sparkling performance of Roar singer on her 10-minute greatest hits set at the 2024 MTV VMAs, fans noticed that Bloom looked perplexed.

Several fans took to X, previously known as twitter, to express their opinion on the clueless expressions of Bloom.

One fan wrote, “Orlando Bloom is reacting to this performance as if he’s never heard a single Katy Perry song before what is going on.”

Another added, “Orlando Bloom does not know a single Katy Perry song did you see his face,”

A fan reflected back on Orlando's quote and said, “he already told you people he didnt fall in love with Katy he fell in love with Katheryn.”

Someone added, “Orlando Bloom has never heard a single Katy Perry song.”

“Every cut to Orlando Bloom makes it seem like this is the first time he’s heard a Katy Perry song,” a fan gushed.

However, when Perry received the Video Vanguard award of MTV VMA her beau, Orlando, delivered an enamored speech.

He said, "She loves with her whole heart and it’s kind of irresistible, I see it reflected everywhere; in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans."

"Congratulations on this honour, baby, I’m so proud of you," he concluded.