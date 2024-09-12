Malaika Arora gets support from ex Arjun Kapoor at her father's funeral

Malaika Arora gets support from ex Arjum Kapoor at her father's funeral

Arjun Kapoor is extending his support to ex girlfriend Malaika Arora on her father's demise.



The former couple, who sparked breakup rumours in July of this year after five years together, have reunited after Anil Mehta allegedly took his life on Wednesday.

In the recent video, Malaika can be seen walking out of the funeral venue on Thursday morning with her son Arhaan Khan. The mother-son duo were also joined by Arjun, who seemed to be looking after her throughout.

Malaika was spotted in a white kurta with chunky sunglasses to hide her grief while Arjun followed the two along with Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor, who were present there.

Arjun also paid his condolences on Wednesday night as he carefully escorted Malaika to the car after exiting her mother's Bandra residence. She was also joined by her son Arhaan and her sister, Amrita Arora.



As per reports, Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta, allegedly died by suicide. However, police officials are currently investigating Mehta’s death.

As per foreign publications, Malaika’s mother claimed that Anil sat routinely in the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She also disclosed to the police that they were living together again for the past few years after their earlier divorce.

His last rites were attended by Bollywood A-listers including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis.

Malaika’s former husband Arbaaz Khan also marked his presence at the funeral to express his condolences.



On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora also issued an official statement asking for privacy from the media and well-wishers.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," the statement read.

"We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect,” it concluded.