King Charles unable to contain emotions in new video released by Palace

Buckingham Palace has shared a rare glimpse at King Charles’ joyful side as he met the New Zealand's women's rugby union team.



The Royal family shared the video of the monarch after he made a heartbreaking admission about his cancer journey, revealing that doctors have asked him not to travel to New Zealand in October.

While the monarch did not share more details about his cancer status, his statement that he is not allowed to travel has sparked concerns about his ongoing cancer treatment.

In the video shared on the official account of the Royal family, Charles could be seen beaming with happiness as he hugged the rugby players and conversed with them.

“Thank you, @blackferns, for dropping into Buckingham Palace during your end of year tour!” the caption of the video read.

“Last night, The King welcomed the Black Ferns rugby team ahead of their match against the Red Roses at Twickenham this weekend and received an unexpected group hug in return! V,” it added.

During his meet up with the team, Charles told them that he is “extremely sorry” for not being able to come to New Zealand in later October.



“Because of doctor's orders,” he added. “But I hope there will be another excuse before too long.”

This comes after Kensington Palace shared a heartwarming video of Kate Middleton in which she announces that she is cancer free and is on the road to recovery.