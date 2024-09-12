Holly Willoughby spotted in rare appearance with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby was spotted with her husband Dan Baldwin in the audience at the National Television Awards on Wednesday.

The couple, who have been married since 2007, made a rare appearance at the award ceremony as the former This Morning host made her red carpet return.

According to Daily Mail, Holly stepped out from the spotlight last year after a kidnap and murder threat which forced her to quit her job on the ITV daytime show.

While she returned to the public eye in the New Year for her role on Dancing On Ice, she has largely kept a low profile since the ordeal.

As per the publication, Holly's appearance marked her first time attending the red carpet event, where she was supported by her producer husband.

In terms of Willoughby’s dressing, she donned a sparkly dress while she sat side by side with Dan as they watched the ceremony among a star-studded audience.

Furthermore, the TV presenter rested her hand on her husband's leg, while also holding onto his hand during the prize giving, as per the outlet.

Additionally, earlier in the evening, Holly joined her This Morning successors Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on the red carpet at the 02 Arena.

Moreover, the presenter left the ITV morning show last October before her replacements Cat and Ben were finally whisked in in March, as per the publication’s reports.