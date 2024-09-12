Jennifer Lopez close to buying new house after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly found her next ideal mansion after her marital mansion with ex Ben Affleck was put on the market recently following their separation.

Lopez, 55, is currently in negotiation to purchase the famed Azria estate in Los Angeles, TMZ reportedly.

As per an insider, the Atlas star hopes to seal the deal for 30,000 sq. foot estate in the $30 million-$39 million range, which has a listing price of $55 million.

The home, built in the neighborhood of Holmby Hills, also comes with some complications as billionaire Ron Burkle previously entered a $30 million bid on the property to win an auction on it earlier this year.

This initiated a litigation between Burkle and Azria's widow Lubov Azria in May, citing allegations that the contract had been breached.

However, the singer-actress is currently in touch with both parties.



The estate is named after its late owner and fashion designer Max Azria, who died at the age of 70 in May 2019.

The property features 14 bedrooms with lavish amenities, including a home theater and an infinity pool.

The Jenny from the Block songstress had previously toured the home last year with Affleck while they were house hunting, TMZ reported.

The Azria estate was also used as one of the locations for the filming of her latest film Atlas.

