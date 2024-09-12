Snoop Dogg opens up about 'loving' being a grandad

Snoop Dogg revealed that there's one of his name that is reserved just for his grandkids to use for him.

During an interview with People, the rapper shared that fatherhood as he claimed that becoming a granddad is one of the things in life he's the most grateful for.

It is worth mentioning that the 52-year-old is a dad to sons Corde, Cordell, and Julian along with a daughter Cori, whom he shares with his longtime wife and high school sweetheart Shante Broadus.

Alongside his four kids, Snoop is also a granddad to seven grandkids, and he admitted that he has dressed up as a few major characters for them.

In regards to this, he told the publication, "Papa Snoop, that's who I am, and I love being that. I be dressing up for their birthday parties, like He-Man, Baby Shark or whoever. I be complaining, but I love it."

Moreover, he proudly added, "I love being a grandpa. It's an accomplishment.”

Additionally, back in July, The Next Episode hitmaker used a wholesome behind-the-scenes picture to reveal how he's balancing his "grandfather duties" with his many roles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper was photographed squatting down and tying his granddaughter's sneakers as she stood up for him.

In this regard, Dogg captioned his post by writing, "Grandpa's duties while at the Olympics,” which was posted just one day after he carried the Olympic torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis during the opening ceremony.