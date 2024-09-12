THIS relative of Princess Diana joins Prince William at RAF Parade

Prince William has received a surprising support from a key member of his mom late Princess Diana's family.

The Prince of Wales attended RAF graduation ceremony, representing his father King Charles.

During his appearance William was seen alongside his aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who is Princess Diana's sister.

The ceremony, which took place at RAF college Cranwell in Lincolnshire, saw William dressed in his Wing Commander uniform and sporting a new beard.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who lives nearby in Grantham, served as High Sheriff of Lincolnshire in 2009.

William, who underwent his own RAF training at Cranwell, reflected on his experience while congratulating the graduates.

"Whilst I didn't graduate on this exact Parade Ground, I did graduate from flying training here so I know something about the celebrations that will come later, so I promise, I'll only take a few minutes of your time!" he said.

William also highlighted that "we live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats."