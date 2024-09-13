Lady Gaga gives befitting response to doubters

Reply to them with your success, is the motto Lady Gaga adopted when naysayers doubted her capabilities.



Dropping a comment under a Tiktok video that showed a group titled 'Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous' the Joker: Folie à Deux star said, "Some people I went to college w made this way back when."

The group, the Poker Face singer said, was from a time when she was in college and a group of students were against her, predicting she would never see fame.

Replying to them, the 38-year-old noted, "This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going."

For the group, her doubters used her government name and made it when the Top Gun: Maverick star's song Just Dance reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009, according to EW.

In 2005, Lady left New York University's Tisch School of the Arts to pursue a career in music and acting.

In the meantime, Lady is gearing up to release the upcoming Joker sequel, which could become one of the biggest blockbusters of her career.