Julie Bowen spills BIG spoiler about Happy Gilmore 2

Julie Bowen spilled some spoiler of the most anticipated sequel of Happy Gilmore.



The 54-year-old Modern Family alum appeared in a recent episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday and opened up about her return in the sequel after almost 30 years.

The show cohost Jenna Bush Hager jokingly said, "You can probably tell us zero,” referring to the upcoming comedy movie, currently filming in New Jersey.

Bowen replied, “Absolutely zero."

In the original 1996 Adam Sandler comedy, Bowen played the role of Sandler’s love interest, Virginia Venit.

Hager further tried to get some insights, she asked, "Are y’all [still] together?"

"Yes, we are very much together," noted Bowen.

The co-host quipped, "Oh, you just told us a spoiler alert!"

"Is that bad? No. That… You can put that… I think I’m allowed to say that!" Bowen added.

While reflecting on Happy Gilmore, which was the first movie Bowen did, she recalled, “I really was uncomfortable with my hair in it. Really uncomfortable with it. I remember sort of crying in my trailer saying, ‘No one’s gonna see it, it’s okay.’ I’m like, no one’s going to see it? It’s the only movie my dad has watched over and over again!"