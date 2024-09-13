Tom Cruise fraught relationship with big studio revealed

Tom Cruise is a megastar and almost every big studio wanted to work with him. But, there was one such company, the Hollywood star did not work for years: Disney.



Sources say the latest time the Top Gun: Maverick star worked with the studio was in 1988 for the film Cocktail.

Explaining the reason behind this, the insider told In Touch, “Tom steers clear of Disney because of his own standards and demands for control of marketing and for a sizable piece of the film’s real profits.”

“That’s not a deal Disney enters into lightly, if at all, as a company practice, and Tom recognized that during his limited early dealings with the company.”

But, the snitch revealed the studio was not willing to accept the Mission Impossible actor's high-end demands, “It’s not a place he pitches and in the rare event that they pitch him a project, it doesn’t work out because Tom needs control and Tom needs real [profit percentage] ‘points’ on the project.”

Given this, the source said the relationship between Disney and Tom did not flourish.

“It’s why Tom is somewhat limited to the studios he works with – he knows Paramount, Warner Bros., and Universal are very comfortable making his financial deal work, and none of the others really are.”