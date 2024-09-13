Taylor Swift pushed to take legal action against Elon Musk by Azealia Banks

Taylor Swift received a ridiculous remark from Elon Musk which sparked controversy.

In this regards, Rapper Azealia Banks stated that the Reputation hitmaker should “sue” Elon Musk for “sexual harassment” after he offered to give “child” to the superstar earlier this week.

The Tesla founder raised eyebrows when he reacted to Swift's dramatic endorsement of Kamala Harris for US president, which included a dig at Trump's VP pick as she proudly referred to herself as a “childless cat lady” on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

In this regards, he tweeted, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” and then he was quickly slammed by critics over the “misogynistic quip.”

According to Daily Mail, Banks continued her rant in two follow-up tweets as she marveled at the thought of Swift taking a huge chunk out of Musk's $250billion net worth as she stated, "Nah this is actual sexual harassment. Taylor should flex on his ass and sue him for loads of cash n level up to be the most undefeatable richest woman in the history of music. Take his fucking money taylorrrrrrr!!!!"

In her tweets, Azealia then brought Kanye West, the Love Story hitmaker's biggest rival, into the mix by speculating that he'd “have a heart attack” if Swift successfully took down Musk.

Swift herself hasn't reacted to Musk's tweet and there's been zero indication that she plans to take legal action against Musk.

However, Elon's bizarre comment shocked many of his supporters as Journalist Ian Miles Cheong responded to Musk with, “My God,” while Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson called her father's indecent proposal “heinous incel nonsense” in a post on Threads.