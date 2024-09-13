Demi Lovato reflects on future with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Demi Lovato reflects on future with fiancé Jutes

Demi Lovato ruminated on her upcoming life with fiancé, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, as he brings a “deep sense of stability and peace” in her life.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Demi expressed her fondness for her beau, admitting that she instantly got a crush on him when they first met in 2022.

The 32-year-old songstress articulated that she wanted to grow old with the Canadian song writer, saying, "I live and breathe for our connection. Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."

Moreover, Demi, whose directorial debut project Child Star is set to premiere on September 17, had her first interaction with Lutes when they co-wrote her track Substance in January 2022. They two made their romantic relationship public in August 22 and got engaged in December 2023.

The lovebirds also share the writing credits on Demi’s solo melodies from her eighth album, which include songs City of Angels and Happy Ending.

It is pertinent to mention that Lute celebrated Demi’s birthday last month, shared enchanting images on Instagram, and called her “my whole world."

