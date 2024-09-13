Barry Keoghan reveals he 'doesn't have a normal' relationship with son

Barry Keoghan has opened up about his fatherhood journey, revealing he doesn't have a "normal father-son relationship" with his child.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the 31-year-old actor said that his highly-anticipated upcoming film Bird forced him to reflect on his personal life as a son and a father.

"I'll just say this — I didn't have a father figure growing up, so even my relationship with my son isn't quite of the normal father-son relationship," explained Barry, who welcomed his son Brando with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro in August 2022. “Because I don't have that figure to draw experience from and to base it on.”

“Love, you don't need anything to draw from, love is pure, and so I'm not on about that, but I'm on about little stuff like teaching your son this or teaching your daughter that,” said the Saltburn actor.

“Going into this, I didn't have that [normal experience], so it's a very brother-sister kind of chemistry going on [for Bug and Bailey], which I felt was right for it," he added. "And you see that these days — there's a lot of young fathers out there and young mothers and they're almost like sibling-like, you know what I mean? Which is beautiful."

Additionally, Barry’s latest project Bird will be released in cinemas on November 8, 2024.