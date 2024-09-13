Lucy Hale opens up about battling addiction since her teens

Lucy Hale shared her addiction to alcohol and road to recovery after admitting that she hit “rock bottom” during her bad days.

The 35-year-old actress and singer told People magazine that she had gone through a lot before deciding to give up alcohol and live a healthy life.

Recalling her battle with addiction, Hale said that she always felt alone and misunderstood since her young age, and to escape the circumstances, she got attracted to alcohol as it “shut her brain” for a while but eventually made everything bleak.

She uttered, "It was the scariest choice in my life, but also it's been the best gift. When I made that change, everything else changed. My whole life has changed."

When things began getting out of hand, Hale decided to achieve sobriety on January 2, 2022.

The pop star revealed that her recovery was very challenging, with several relapses and grim moments.

“It took many, many, many years, many relapses, many dark moments, many falling on my face quite literally, but figuratively as well to figure out what was working in my life, finding out why I was drinking, because removing alcohol is just one part of it," she said.

The Extra Ordinary star credited her rise to fame on Pretty Little Liars for aiding her in navigating addiction.

Hale asserted, "Without my career and without that creative outlet, I don't know if I would've made it."

"I think that show and my love of what I do was my North Star truly, it really gave me purpose, and still gives me purpose,” she added.

Hale further expressed that now that she is advancing towards three years of sobriety, she feels good and “wouldn't give it up for anything,” although situations still become “uncomfortable and painful.”

It is pertinent to mention that according to the same outlet, Hale will be awarded with the Humanitarian Award at the 34th Annual Awards by a Los Angeles-based addiction recovery center to honor her unwavering determination.