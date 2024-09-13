Bachelorette's Jenn Tran reveals new crush after Devin Strader breakup

The Bachelorette Jenn Tran has a new crush after her split from Devin Strader breakup just weeks before the finale.



Tran, 26, recently announced that while she's not entirely ready to turn over a new leaf, she wouldn't mind her celebrity crush sliding into her DMs.

The conversation began with former Bachelor Nick Viall asking Tran on The Viall Files podcast if the DMs are open.

"Have you been asked on any dates?" Viall asked Wednesday, to which Tran said even the hottest man alive cannot convince her for a date so soon.

“I truthfully can’t,” she began. “I think of the hottest man alive — if Jayson Tatum, my celebrity crush, came up to me to go on a date, I don’t think I can say ‘yes’ yet because it would be messy. But if he wanted to go on a friend date, I would.”

However, she did admit there's room for some harmless exchange in the DMs—to which, Tran was informed that the Boston Celtics star, 26, is already off the market and seemingly dating Grammy winner Ella Mai since 2020.

Tran did not lose the spirit as she named another celebrity crush she could make an exception for.

“I’m so sorry, Ella,” the reality star said, adding, “You know what? I’m switching my celebrity crush. Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here and I’m ready.”

When asked who “Max Strus” was, Tran replied, “He’s a basketball player,” adding, “I really love basketball.”

Tran has now been announced as part of the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 33.

