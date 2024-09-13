Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step ahead of Harry's 40th birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step after latest video statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have taken a major step after the future queen revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy.



The video, shared on social media handles, features Kate Middleton, William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales says, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” Kate said and added “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

Following the video statement, the future king and queen have taken a major step to change their social media profile pictures with stills from the video.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have changed their profile pictures on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handles besides their banner.

