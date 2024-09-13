Missing Mexican actor James Hollcroft departs this life at 26

James Hollcroft has been pronounced dead after going missing earlier this month.

According to People, the 26-year-old actor who became famous for his roles in the Mexican series Como dice el dicho (“As the Saying Goes”) was reported missing on September 3, 2024.

His family filed a complaint about his sudden disappearance, and an intense search operation was initiated immediately to find the artist. However, days after the search, his sister Jane Hollcroft took to Instagram and proclaimed him dead by writing a heartbreaking message in Spanish.

She shared photos and videos of her late brother and said, “I will love you forever.”



“Thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments I could ever live. You will always be present in our hearts, little brother.”

James brother-in-law, Arturo Avila Mejia, also posted a selfie alongside him and wrote that he wished everything was another dream.

“Thank you for being the brother that you were, the uncle that you were with your nephews, the great son that you were. This really breaks my heart, today we lower the curtain here but I know that you are in heaven putting on that great performance that you talked so much about,” he continued.



While the details of his disappearance are still under wraps, the source chose to remain tight-lipped regarding his cause of death as well.