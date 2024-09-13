John Legend talks about abortion rights after wife Chrissy's miscarriage

John Legend has weighed in on importance of right to abort in the United States as he and wife Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage with their third child back in September 2020.

While defending abortion rights in America in an interview with BBC’s Newsnight, the US musician said that his Chrissy needed abortion care while experiencing a miscarriage to “make sure she didn’t die”.

It is to be noted here that two years ago, the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion in the country.

John went on to say that although the couple had “always believed that it was important for women to make these intimate reproductive decisions” without government interference.

However, according to the 45-year-old singer, their experience with miscarriage made the issue of abortion rights “particularly poignant”.

He recalled about the third miscarriage, saying, “We were losing our pregnancy and we had to have abortion care to resolve that, to make sure that Chrissy didn’t die,” he said.



According to the singer, his model-wife was “bleeding profusely, and her life needed to be saved”.

“We had to have abortion care to do that,” he said, adding, “Having that experience really informed us about the range of reasons that people may need an abortion.”