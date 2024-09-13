Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan can't be in UK for Christmas despite family invitation

Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can't be in U.K. for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK for Christmas could cost them dearly, per an expert.



Harry and Meghan have reportedly been invited to spend Christmas at his late mother Princess Diana’s ancestral home, Althorp House, where they’d celebrate the holidays with the Duke’s uncle Charles, Earl Spencer.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has argued that if the Sussexes accept the invitation, they’d be negating Harry’s claims that his family is unsafe in the UK without taxpayer-funded security.

Jennie told OK!: "Well, if an offer has indeed been made — which seems quite logical — and if they accepted, it would fly in the face of everything Harry has said about security. He has repeatedly said he believes it’s unsafe to bring his wife and children to the UK without a guarantee of official security.”

She explained: “That situation is extremely unlikely to change at all, and certainly not before Christmas. So I think it would be very odd indeed if the family suddenly fetched up here.”

“It would surely mean that Harry was going to abandon his legal appeal against the ruling? Therefore, I do not think that we shall be seeing them in the UK for Christmas, or indeed anytime soon," she concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t spent Christmas holidays in the UK since 2018. The duo spent the 2019 holidays with Meghan’s mom in the US and stepped down as working royals in 2020, moving to the US before the 2020 holidays.