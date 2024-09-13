Doja Cat confesses doing songs in past just to be ‘popular’

Doja Cat recently admitted that she “has done songs in the past just to be popular.”



The singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in an interview with fellow-singer Jack Harlow for Present Space revealed that she is now excited to "experiment with the eclectic mix of genres which includes jazz, neo soul, indie and rock music."

The Say So singer while talking about her past choices said, “That stuff tends to get pushed to the side by the general populace, and I didn’t see it in the past for me, so I did the thing that I knew would stick.”

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker, while admitting that she has a different approach now, saying, “Now, I feel like I can take those elements that I have from the music that sticks and put it into this soup of different genres that I really love and enjoy and respect, and make something new with it.”

“That’s what I’ve always loved to do, is swirl a lot of different sounds together, but really in the future,” the 28--year-old singer said.

Moreover, Doja is confirmed to be creating her next album, for that, she is “focused on developing her sound” and is actively working on new music that promises to showcase a “fresh direction” while maintaining her signature blend of genres.