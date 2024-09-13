Photo: Real reason why Kevin Coster wants to date Sandra Bullock

Kevin Costner is reportedly eying several A-listed celebrities to date, including Sandra Bullock.

As Sandra has finally agreed to consider dating after the shocking death of her husband, Kevin also wants to move on from his former wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Recently, an insider explained to Life & Style why Sandra and Kevin would be perfect partners for each other.

“Kevin is allergic to gold-diggers, and the insane amount of legal fees he had to pay in his divorce last year is not something he ever wants to repeat,” the source confided of the Yellowstone hitmaker.

The insider continued to mention that Kevin admires Sandra because “she’s smart, she’s self-made and she’s incredibly wealthy.”

The source even expressed hope for the Hollywood couple and pointed out, “This is literally the first time in 30 years where they have both been single and open to new relationships at the same time.”

Nonetheless, the source mentioned that the only thing which keeps Kevin from asking her out “is his ego.”

“Sandra is a naturally humble person who has never considered herself to be a ‘hot girl,’ but Kevin loves that he’s still a sex symbol against all odds,” the source noted and remarked how Kevin was “soaking up the spotlight in Cannes earlier this year.”