Tom Hiddleston shares insight into 7 minute dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'

Tom Hiddleston has displayed his best dance moves in The Life of Chuck.

Hiddleston, 43, is known for his dance moves, and brought the best for his seven-minute-long dance sequence in The Life of Chuck.

In the movie, based on Stephen King's novella of the same name, the Loki actor plays Charles Krantz (Hiddleston), a seemingly ordinary accountant.

In the dance scene, the actor was joined by co-star Annalise Basso. The duo is seen dancing spontaneously to the beat of a drum.

"Is it seven [minutes], I think of actual dancing?" Hiddleston told People of the sequence.

Describing the scene, the actor said: "Chuck Krantz is in town for a convention to speak to other accountants about accountancy things and he hears the beat of a drum. It's an infectious beat that infuses his whole body. Suddenly, he finds himself moving his hips. And across the way is a young woman who seems to be enjoying it too."

Hiddleston continued: "It's completely spontaneous and joyful. And I hope the audience finds it as spontaneous and joyful as we did."

"The thing about the dance that's in the film, it's really about the interiors, multitudes we all contain. So none of us in any of our lives are only one thing," he added.

Gushing over her co-star’s dance skills, Basso said: "Tom's lead was the easiest and the most fun to follow."

"I've been dancing for most of my life and Tom made me feel like Ginger Rogers," she quipped, adding, "I'm not saying that I am!"

Along with Tom Hiddleston and Annalise Basso, Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck stars Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay.