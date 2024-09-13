 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake admits mistake in DWI case, faces significant fine

Justin Timberlake urges fans to learn from his mistake after pleading guilty in drink-driving case

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Justin Timberlake admits mistake in DWI case, faces significant fine
Justin Timberlake admits mistake in DWI case, faces significant fine

Justin Timberlake has pled guilty to a lesser charge of driving while impaired in New York, following a June 2024 arrest.

Timberlake was originally charged with driving while intoxicated but reached a plea deal to resolve the case.

However, the BBC has reported that as part of the deal, Timberlake will pay a $500 fine plus a $260 surcharge, complete 25 hours of community service, and make a public safety announcement about the dangers of driving impaired.

The singer, 43, appeared in court on September 13, 2024, where he admitted to not living up to his own high standards.

Outside the court, Timberlake apologized, saying, "Even if you've had one drink don't get behind the wheel of a car. This is a mistake I have made, but I hope whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this. I know I certainly have."

For the unversed, Timberlake was pulled over on June 18 in Sag Harbor, New York, after running a stop sign.

According to the arrest report, the singer's eyes were bloodshot, and a strong odor of alcohol was detected.

Kevin Costner sees future with Sandra Bullock: Source
Kevin Costner sees future with Sandra Bullock: Source
Travis Kelce's newest family member sparks 'Kelce way of fathering' memory
Travis Kelce's newest family member sparks 'Kelce way of fathering' memory
Real reason behind Prince Harry's grumpy photos revealed ahead of his 40th birthday
Real reason behind Prince Harry's grumpy photos revealed ahead of his 40th birthday
Tom Hiddleston shares insight into 7 minute dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'
Tom Hiddleston shares insight into 7 minute dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'
Lady Gaga earns praises from 'Joker: Folie A Deux' peers over 'fierce' work
Lady Gaga earns praises from 'Joker: Folie A Deux' peers over 'fierce' work
Jenna Ortega reveals her dream role based on real woman video
Jenna Ortega reveals her dream role based on real woman
Jude law names band he would be 'honored' to work with
Jude law names band he would be 'honored' to work with
Katy Perry, Doechii release 'I'm His, He's Mine' following VMAs debut
Katy Perry, Doechii release 'I'm His, He's Mine' following VMAs debut