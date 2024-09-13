Justin Timberlake admits mistake in DWI case, faces significant fine

Justin Timberlake has pled guilty to a lesser charge of driving while impaired in New York, following a June 2024 arrest.

Timberlake was originally charged with driving while intoxicated but reached a plea deal to resolve the case.

However, the BBC has reported that as part of the deal, Timberlake will pay a $500 fine plus a $260 surcharge, complete 25 hours of community service, and make a public safety announcement about the dangers of driving impaired.

The singer, 43, appeared in court on September 13, 2024, where he admitted to not living up to his own high standards.

Outside the court, Timberlake apologized, saying, "Even if you've had one drink don't get behind the wheel of a car. This is a mistake I have made, but I hope whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this. I know I certainly have."

For the unversed, Timberlake was pulled over on June 18 in Sag Harbor, New York, after running a stop sign.

According to the arrest report, the singer's eyes were bloodshot, and a strong odor of alcohol was detected.