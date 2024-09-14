Justin Timberlake addresses his mistake after reaching plea deal in DWI case

Justin Timberlake spoke out just moments after his DWI case reached a plea deal.

The 43-year-old singer addressed the dangers of drunk driving to the news outlets outside the court in Sag Harbor on September 13.

Timberlake emphasized using a taxi or rideshare app or consider asking for help from a friend after consuming alcohol, People reported.

“What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps,” he said.

While noting his mistake, he urged the public to learn from him and not drive after even one drink.

He went on to advise, “Take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s listening and watching right now can learn from this mistake."

"I know that I certainly have… Even one drink. Don’t get behind the wheel of a car," Timberlake added.



For those unversed, in June Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated.

As part of his plea deal, the singer must have to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge plus his license is suspended for 90 days.

Moreover, Timberlake also have to complete 25 hours of community service at a non-profit organization of his choice.