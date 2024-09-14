 
'The Valley' star Jax Taylor acknowledges his problematic past actions

The TV personality admitted that he meets the criteria of a 'narcissist', but was unaware of his past actions

September 14, 2024

Jax Taylor is accepting some hard realities following his wife, Brittany Cartwright's divorce filing.

During a recent episode of the When Reality Hits podcast, the 45-year-old TV personality admitted his troublesome past behaviors while responding to a fan's query if he looks at himself as a "narcissist".

The Valley star can't help but agree, saying, “I’m going to be honest with this. Yes, I do agree."

“I am a narcissist, yes. I breadcrumb, I love bomb [and do] gaslighting. I’m missing some but I do all these things. I had no idea there were terms for these things.”

While Taylor acknowleged his traits, he also revealed that he was unaware of his actions in past, he noted, "I don’t even know how to talk anymore without being labeled as one of these things. So yes, I have to humble myself and say, ‘Do you think you’re a narcissist?’ And I do. I don’t know how I became one."

“I’ve been this person for years and I had no idea. I was never held accountable for my actions for many years until recently — until people have had enough," Taylor concluded.

His confession comes days after Taylor candidly talked about his mental health struggles.

