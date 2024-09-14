Meghan Markle struggles to support Prince Harry as he takes new decision

Meghan Markle is struggling to support her husband, Prince Harry, as he allegedly plans on taking a temporary royal role as she has her own concerns about the royal family.



According to a report by Heat Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is worried that Harry's attempts to rebuild relationships with King Charles and the rest of the royal family members could lead to their separation.

A source told the publication that the former Suits star has told Harry that she will not go back to the UK while encouraging him to focus on his life in the US.

“Meghan has made it clear she would never come back to the UK and the idea of losing Harry is her worst nightmare,” the royal insider said of Meghan, who left the Royal life with Harry in 2020.

“She doesn’t want him to take his focus off what they’re building in America, so the fact that he’s made so many trips back to London and planning many more is stoking her anxiety,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, the insider also added that Meghan does not want to come off as an unsupportive wife and is doing everything in her power to stay positive.