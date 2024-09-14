Chris Hemsworth shares about 'worst conversation' with ex girlfriend

Chris Hemsworth feels pain of accidentally sending wrong text

Chris Hemsworth recalled a hilarious story about a texting his ex-girlfriend from high school.



While speaking to Pedestrian TV, the Transformers ONE actor while talking about an unfortunate texting anecdote, said, “Many moons ago in high school, I had a girlfriend that I was trying to part ways with.”

He went on to say, “And it was like, it was this really long conversation and I didn't really, kind of you know wasn’t able to kind of break up the relationship.”

Hemsworth, who is married to Elsa Pataky, continued, “My mate text me like, ‘How’d it go?’ and I said, ‘Our worst conversation ever.’ And I sent it to her.”

The father of four then attempted to revert but according to him, it was already late. “I was like, ‘Hahaha, I was so tired, I’m so sorry,” he said.

The 41-year-old actor earlier talked about finding the right person and insisted that there wasn’t a “specific moment that made him sure she was ‘The One’.”

“There was no light-bulb moment,” the Thor star reflected during a 2010 interview with Elle magazine, adding, “From the first time we met, we just made sense.”

On the work front, Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake one more time in Extraction 3, a threequel of 2020's Extraction and 2023's Extraction 2.