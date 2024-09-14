Yolanda Adams details her new album, marking comeback after 17 years

Yolanda Adams, the Gospel legend, marks comeback with first album 17 years

Yolanda Adams, the music legend, has marked her return after 17 years.

On Friday, Yolanda released her first album, Sunny Days in a very long time.

This marks her first record in 13 years and her first major label release in 17 years, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The album features 15 tracks, including two remixes of the lead single Church Doors.

Yolanda, 63, continues to shine in contemporary gospel with her powerful vocals and inspirational lyrics.

Her previous album, Mountain High...Valley Low, released in 1999, was a massive success and solidified her status as a gospel icon.

Reflecting on the creation of her previous album, she told the outlet, "[I] just [loved] the process of getting those songs out of my head and heart onto a computer and into the ears and the hearts of people, because that's what music should do. Music should always get into the heads, the hearts and the hands of people and their feet as well, because there should be some dancing because I love to dance."

Notably, her journey to complete Sunny Days faced delays due to scheduling conflicts and the pandemic.

She recalled, "So between getting back in the saddle with the music at the end of 2023, we had everything. And then Sylvia Rhone was like, ‘We need two more songs.’ And of course, those two more songs wound up being the last two songs that we did — “Church Doors” and “Blessings” from Donald Lawrence and Sir, the Baptist."