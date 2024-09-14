Kate Middleton, Prince William make heartwarming gesture as Harry celebrates 40th birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William have won the hearts with their heartwarming gesture prior to Prince Harry’s 40th birthday on Sunday.



Prince Harry is set to celebrate his 40th birthday with wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet on September 15.

As Harry celebrates his milestone birthday, royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed, “The Prince and Princess of Wales have donated £3,500 to a south London food bank after thieves raided its warehouse.”

The expert further tweeted, “The money will cover the costs of the goods stolen and the damage caused.”

Cameron was commenting on Pecan, a community charity based in Peckham, tweet which reads, “A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal who have donated to the recovery effort following the theft of £3k of food supplies from @southwarkfoodbk.

“All at @Pecan121a have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society. Food stocks are being replenished now.”