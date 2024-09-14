Kate Winslet becomes guru for fans having body issues

Kate Winslet has become a guiding light for people who have been suffering from issues that come from age.



One of such was low libido. On the question, a listener after she appeared on the How to Fail podcast about how to boost their desires.

In a reply, the Titanic star said the solution to this problem lies in TRT or Testosterone replacement therapy.

The treatment is used to drive the testosterone levels up after they start to dip with age.

"Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid," the 48-year-old said, adding, "There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone."

"A lot of people don't know this but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out - like eggs - it's gone," the mother-of-three explained.

"And once it's gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done and you'll feel sexy again… I know."

Expanding on her response, The Reader's actress said, "I would suggest for your physical self, have your thyroid levels checked and your testosterone levels checked well because those things could have a direct impact on how you're actually feeling."

"It's not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways especially as we get older," she continued.

"So there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is contributing much more than you think to how you're feeling about having sex with your boyfriend, so I would definitely go ahead and do that," Kate concluded.