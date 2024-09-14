 
Rebel Wilson assures directorial movie 'will shine' amid legal problems

Rebel Wilson marked her directorial debut with the movie 'The Deb' at the Toronto International Film Festival

September 14, 2024

Rebel Wilson ha her fair share of struggles with her directorial debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

At the premiere of The Deb, a project that she helmed, Wilson was also fighting a legal battle with three of its producers, who filed a defamation lawsuit against her in July.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively, a day before the red carper event and acknowledged that the situation she was in “is not ideal.”

Previously, Wilson, had accused the producers of trying to sabotage and prevent the screening of the film at TIFF, enunciating that "obviously there was a struggle to have the movie play."

However, the Pitch Perfect star is all about staying positive, who told the outlet, "At the end of the day, I'm so proud the fact that (TIFF CEO) Cameron Bailey chose this to play at the festival. And the honor to be chosen for TIFF — and again, as a first-time female director, — it's just huge.”

Ending on a note where Wilson hopes she can put the legal drama behind, the actress noted, "Yeah, I feel very confident that... Yeah, because the movie speaks for itself. It's so good and it's so original and so unique and it's just going to — the movie will shine."

