Prince Harry loses Highgrove champagne parties as he turns 40

Prince Harry will not celebrate his birthday around King Charles and his family

September 14, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly faced a downfall in his position over the last decade.

The Duke of Sussex, who marks his 40th birthday tomorrow, was all on his glory 10 years ago, when he turned 30.

Writing in a piece for Evening Standard, expert Luciana Bellini noted: “It’s a far cry from the Duke’s last milestone birthday. Then, a 30-year-old Harry was fourth in line to the throne and at the heart of the Firm.”

She added: “Regularly voted the most popular member of the royal family, he celebrated his birthday with a black-tie bash at Clarence House thrown by his brother, with bottles of Highgrove champagne sent by his father.”

She notes: “Today, those closest to him say he’s at a crossroads, with his future uncertain. Many of his projects in the US haven’t panned out the way he’d like, and friends say he spends more time looking back than forwards.”

