Justin Bieber to 'spread love' for Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco: Report

Justin Bieber reportedly wants a clean slate with former girlfriend, Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco

September 15, 2024

Photo: Justin Bieber to 'spread love' for Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco: Report

Justin Bieber is reportedly owning up to past mistakes after becoming a father.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that the Baby crooner wanted to put his past with Selena Gomez behind and embrace positivity after the arrival of his baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

“He’s saying he’s going to write them both a really heartfelt note,” the source dished and revealed, “and appeal to clear the air because he doesn’t want any of that lingering awkwardness or negativity that he knows is still there.”

Moreover, the mole squealed that Justin “regrets a lot of the things he did and said in the past, looking back he says it was out of immaturity and he wants to make it right.”

“He feels so blessed right now and it’s got him wanting to spread the love and good vibes,” the confidante also remarked before signing off from the chat.

This report comes weeks after Justin welcomed his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Baldwin on August 22, 2024.

